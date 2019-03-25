Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Reiko Momoi Anderson. View Sign



Died March 20, 2019

Reiko Momoi Anderson died Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the tender age of 93.

Mrs. Anderson is survived by her daughter, Nancy Diffee and husband Ike; her two sons, James and Lester Anderson; and her grandchildren, Josh and Cailee Anderson, Michael and William Anderson and Catherine Hamilton and husband Richard.

Mrs. Anderson was married to Horace G. Anderson, a Master GySgt in the United States Marine Corps that died in 1990. They met and married during a tumultuous time in US/Japan history. Both endured criticism, ridicule and they were misunderstood here and abroad. Their love, and the Marine Corps, carried them to El Toro, CA in the United States. They eventually moved to Cherry Point, MCAS in Havelock, NC. She lived the rest of her life right here.

Mom's super strength and determination allowed her to raise her four crazy kids, many of those years, Mom raised us alone. Eventually, she made wonderful friends and worshiped at a great church that welcomed her with open arms and a ton of love.

She is our Super Mom that died How and Where she wanted…at Peace and at Home! We will Love you forever!

As per her wishes, services will be private, and she will be laid next to her husband at New Bern National Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at

