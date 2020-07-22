Renwick Fritz Johnson, 55, of 6 Alexandria Circle, Apt. B, New Bern, died on Monday, July 13, 2020. Funeral service will be held 4 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Don Brown Funeral Home, 497 Second Street, Ayden. Burial will follow in Mills Family Cemetery. 1647 Ivy Road, Winterville.

He is survived by his mother, Joyce Nash of Hampton, Ga.; four brothers, Byron Johnson of New Bern, Ronnie Johnson of Aurora, Gerald Johnson of New Orleans, La, and Travis Johnson of Houston, Texas; three sisters, Renita Moffet of Hampton, Ga., Jacqueline Ervin of New Bern, and Bertina Johnson of Thibodaux, La.

Viewing will be held one hour before service at the funeral home.

Due to COVID-19, please check with the family to make sure you are invited. Please wear masks and practice social distancing.

Arrangements are by Don Brown Funeral Home.



