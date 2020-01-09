ORIENTAL - The Rev. Ernestine Roberson Mattocks, 73, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Duke University Hospital. The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, at the New Bern Eastern M.B. Association Headquarters in Grantsboro. Interment will follow at the Broad Creek United Church of Christ Cemetery, Oriental. Family and friends may express condolences at the residence 2489 Straight Road, Oriental. She is survived by her husband, Thomas Mattocks, Sr. of Oriental. Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
Published in Sun Journal from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020