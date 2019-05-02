MGySgt Richard A. "Dick" Andresen, USMC Ret., 82, passed away Sunday evening, April 28, 2019 at his home with his family by his side. A longtime resident of Craven County, Dick was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of New Bern and enjoyed being with his family. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He was a retired Operations Manager with the US Marine Corps, serving in Vietnam where he was awarded the Cross of Gallantry, along with several other medals.
Graveside services, for Dick, will be 2:00 PM, Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at New Bern Memorial Cemetery with Dr. Richard D. Seagle officiating. US Marine Corps Honors will follow. Those wishing to offer condolences may visit www.pollockbest.com.
Dick is survived by his loving wife Patricia "Patty" Andresen, of Trent Woods; his daughters, Deborah A. "Debbie" Lotridge, and husband Neil, Sr., of New Bern; and Beverly Richards, and husband Don, Jr., of New Bern. He also leaves behind his dear grandchildren, Neil S. Lotridge, Jr. (Emily), Cameron Lotridge, Donnie Richards, III, Amber Richards; and his wonderful cat, Katy.
Pollock~Best Funerals & Cremations is entrusted with the Andresen Family.
