Richard Brice "Dicky" Bratcher Jr. 64, of Trent Woods passed away November 22, 2019.
He is predeceased by his parents, Richard and Margaret Bratcher. Dicky enjoyed playing golf.
Surviving is his daughter, Kelly Bratcher Secosky (Forrest); sisters, Mary Bratcher Muraglia (Jay) and Dee Bratcher (Fred Bongiovanni); grandchildren, Everett, Reid and Lydia.
Visitation will be from 6:00pm to 7:00pm Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Cotten Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be held 11:00am Monday, November 25, 2019 at Cotten Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Greenleaf Memorial Park.
Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made to the Bratcher family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sun Journal from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019