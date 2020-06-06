Richard C. Edwards
SNOW HILL - Mr. Richard Carson Edwards, age 75, passed away Friday evening at Lenoir UNC Health Care in Kinston. Born in England on October 20, 1944, while his father was in service, Richard was the son of Isaac Carson Edwards, Jr. and Celia Doreen Hood Edwards. Richard was reared in Greene County and resided there his entire life. A man of a quiet manner, Richard relished nature and watching wildlife on the family farm that he visited at least once daily. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. Richard was a family man and very much cherished time spent with his wife, children and especially his grandchildren. He had retired from E.I. DuPont.
Richard is survived by his wife, Peggy W. Edwards of the home; daughter, Celia Edwards Whitehurst and husband, Jay of Snow Hill; son, James Edwards and wife, Meredith of Kinston; grandchildren, Brandy Boone and husband, Doug of Greenville, Amber Crandell and husband, Will of Farmville, Matthew Edwards and wife, Danielle of Clayton, and Sydney Edwards of Kinston; great-grandchildren, Brayden Crandell and Emma Boone; a sister, Valerie Edwards Goodson and husband, Tim of Snow Hill; and brother-in-law, Charlie Leroy Wood and wife, Ida of New Bern.
Funeral services will be held graveside 2 PM Sunday, June 7th, at the Snow Hill Cemetery with Reverend Amos Sykes officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the graveside and other times at the Edwards residence.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.taylor-tyson.com.


Published in Sun Journal from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
