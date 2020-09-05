1/
Richard D. "Dick" Ringuette
Richard D. "Dick" Ringuette, 69, of the Fairfield Harbour Community, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at his home. A native of Attleboro, MA, Dick spent most of his married life in the Virginia area. One of his favorite accomplishments was winning a film editing Emmy at a local Washington, DC TV station. Dick enjoyed writing books, working in his yard, and playing cards with the neighbors.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Annette and Raymond Ringuette; along with his brother Kenny and sister Elaine Melynk. Dick is survived by his wife of 46 years, Janell Fuller Ringuette; his son, Jon Ringuette, of Vancouver, BC; and his brother, Paul Ringuette, and wife Laurie, of Palm Harbor, FL.
A celebration of Dick's life will be 1:00 PM, Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Pollock~Best Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the services. Online condolences may be made at www.pollockbest.com. In lieu of flowers all donations will be forwarded to the New Bern Food Bank 205 S. Glenburnie Rd. New Bern, NC 28560, www.foodbankcenc.org/about-us/locations-contact-info/new-bern.
Pollock~Best Funerals & Cremations is entrusted with the Ringuette Family.

Published in Sun Journal from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
Pollock-Best Funerals and Cremations
SEP
8
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Pollock-Best Funerals and Cremations
Funeral services provided by
Pollock-Best Funerals and Cremations
2015 Neuse Boulevard
New Bern, NC 28560
(252) 637-5111
