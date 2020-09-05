Richard D. "Dick" Ringuette, 69, of the Fairfield Harbour Community, passed away Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at his home. A native of Attleboro, MA, Dick spent most of his married life in the Virginia area. One of his favorite accomplishments was winning a film editing Emmy at a local Washington, DC TV station. Dick enjoyed writing books, working in his yard, and playing cards with the neighbors.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Annette and Raymond Ringuette; along with his brother Kenny and sister Elaine Melynk. Dick is survived by his wife of 46 years, Janell Fuller Ringuette; his son, Jon Ringuette, of Vancouver, BC; and his brother, Paul Ringuette, and wife Laurie, of Palm Harbor, FL.
A celebration of Dick's life will be 1:00 PM, Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Pollock~Best Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the services. Online condolences may be made at www.pollockbest.com.
In lieu of flowers all donations will be forwarded to the New Bern Food Bank 205 S. Glenburnie Rd. New Bern, NC 28560, www.foodbankcenc.org/about-us/locations-contact-info/new-bern.
Pollock~Best Funerals & Cremations is entrusted with the Ringuette Family.