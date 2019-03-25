Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard J. Nutt. View Sign



Richard was born December 1958, in Pennsylvania to Ralph and Patricia Nutt. He graduated from Charleroi Area High School in 1976, where he was an Eagle Scout and athlete.

After graduation, Richard joined the U.S. Marine Corps. He went to basic training at Parris Island, SC, then stationed at MCAS Cherry Point, NC. After four years active duty, he remained in Havelock, where he worked at The NADEP and VMR-1. While there, Richard served The City of Havelock and Township 6 as a Police Officer, Fire Fighter, and EMT-1 for more than 25 years.

While in Havelock, in 1982, he met Karen Francis. They married in June 1987, where they lived until 2004, when he accepted a job at The Donaldson Center in Greenville, SC. After 35 years of dedicated service with the Dept. of Defense, Richard retired in 2016.

Richard is survived by his wife, Karen; Daughters, Kimberly Thomas (Brett) in South Carolina and Virginia Dutra (Bill), and Grandsons, Mason and Liam in Rhode Island: his father and 2 siblings in Pennsylvania. He was preceded in death by his mother.

Funeral services will be held at 7:00 PM Thursday, March 28, at Sullivan-King Mortuary Chapel. The family will receive friends from 6:00-7:00 PM. A family committal will take place Friday at M.J. "Dolly" Cooper Veterans Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Cancer Society of Greenville or Cancer Association of Anderson.

Arrangements are by Sullivan-King Mortuary, Anderson, S.C.





3205 North Highway 81

Anderson , SC 29621

