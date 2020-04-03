ERNUL - Richard "Dick" Jackson Ipock, 92, went to be with his Lord and Savior peacefully on Wednesday, April 1, 2020.
A graveside service will be conducted Saturday at 2 PM in Spruill Family Cemetery, officiated by the Reverends Grady Simpson and Marty Warren. Due to the current health and gathering guidelines, Mr. Ipock will be available for viewing at Wilkerson Funeral Home Friday afternoon from 1 to 4 PM and Saturday from 9 to Noon.
Mr. Ipock, son of the late Church Arthur and Ruth Heath Ipock, was a lifelong resident of Craven County. He began his employment at Cherry Point, also worked at Gault's Motel, owned and operated Dick's Grocery at Spruill Town and later retired from Bosch Power Tools in New Bern.
Mr. Ipock was a member and deacon of Macedonia Original Free Will Baptist Church. He spent many enjoyable hours net fishing with Jack and Anita Jones and fellowshipping with the friends he made at Broad Creek. They were times he truly cherished.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Ipock was preceded in death by a sister, Elva Spadeall.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Lillie Spruill Ipock; son, Donald Ipock and wife, Kim; grandchildren, Jonathan Ipock and Melissa Ipock; great grandson, Caden Moffett; and sister, Hazel Hawks;
and a number of nieces and nephews.
Out of the many friends that Dick had, two were very special, Sam Kellum and Ray Von Wiggins.
The family would like to extend their thanks to 3HC Hospice; especially Donna, Crystal, Vivian, Pastor Rick and others. Their time and loving care always brightened his day and served as a great relief and support to the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to 3HC Hospice, 150 Techcon Way, Pollocksville, NC 28573.
Arrangements by Wilkerson Funeral Home, Vanceboro.
Published in Sun Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020