CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - Richard Lee Conran, 83, of Clarksville Tennessee, passed away May 8th, 2020.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the Morris Family Cemetery, Butler Ford Road, Vanceboro with military honors.
He retired in Oceanside California, at the highest enlisted rank of Master Gunnery Sergeant, in 1984 after serving 30 years in the United States Marine Corp. During his time of service, he served three tours in Vietnam and numerous tours in Okinawa. After retirement from the Marine Corps, he worked for Bosch in New Bern, NC and Hyster Yale in Greenville, NC. His final 25 years were spent in Las Vegas and Tennessee working on model trains, playing chess, bowling on various Clarksville and Vegas leagues and putting together jigsaw puzzles. In one year, he put together over 100,000 puzzle pieces.
He was preceded in death, by one daughter, Denise Hirae, his mother and father and two sisters.
Survivors include his loving wife of 64 years, Gladys Morris Conran; children, Tina Banks of Maysville, NC, Sherry Platek (Don) of Livingston, MT, Debbie Roberts of High Point, NC and Terry Conran (Beth) of Farmville, NC; his sister, Ina Flanagan of Auburn, NY; 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Published in Sun Journal from May 11 to May 12, 2020