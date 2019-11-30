Richard Lee Leary, Sr.,84, of 900 Clarks Rd., New Bern died Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at CarolinaEast Medical Center.
The family will receive friends at the residence. Masonic Services and visitation will be held 6:00 PM, Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Oscar's Memorial Chapel.
His funeral service is Noon, Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Virgin Hill Missionary Baptist Church 1235 Tuscarora-Rhems Rd. The interment with military honors will follow at the Leary Family Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia White Leary of the home.
Arrangements are by Oscar's Mortuary, Inc.
