On Tuesday, July 14, 2020, Richard Marvin Toner passed away at the age of 96. He was born in Tintah, Minnesota on January 19, 1924, to Thomas Rowan Toner, Sr., and Florence Billiet Toner. He was one of twelve children, three of whom are still living.
Called "Dick" by his friends and "Pooh Bear" or "Papa" by his children and grandchildren, he was a true patriot who loved his country and served it for over forty years. He fought in three wars – World War II, the Korean War, and Vietnam - and served in two branches of the armed forces, the Army and the Marines. He rose to the rank of Staff Sergeant and after he retired, continued to serve by working as a mechanic at the MCAS Cherry Point Naval Air Rework Facility, servicing helicopters.
A devoted Catholic, Dick was a parishioner at Annunciation Catholic Church in Havelock. He was also a member of the Moose Lodge and enjoyed playing Bingo and poker. It was at a Bingo game at the VFW where he met the love of his life and future bride, June. They were married on October 15, 1963 and remained happily so until June's death parted them on January 25, 2020.
He was an avid sports fan – among his favorites were the Minnesota Vikings football and UNC-Chapel Hill basketball. In fact, Dick would watch nearly any sporting event, and particularly enjoyed watching Arnold Palmer and later Tiger Woods play golf. He was also a craftsman, enjoying woodworking and building things like birdhouses and shadow boxes. Many of his friends and family have these hand-crafted gifts displayed proudly in their homes. He preferred his toast burnt and his dessert not, and never turned down a game of horseshoes.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved daughter Katherine, and his wife June. He is survived by his sisters Judy Gray of California and Kate Hanson of Montana; his brother Dennis Toner of California; his son David Bosely and his wife Peaches; his daughter Rowanne Robertson; his four grandchildren Bryan, Jennifer, Sean, and Jake; his four great-grandchildren Megan, Annabelle, Isaac, and Evan; and by many nieces, nephews, and other kin.
Services to honor Dick Toner will be held at the National Cemetery on July 31, 2020 at 11:00 am. The National Cemetery is located at 1711 National Avenue, New Bern, NC, 28560. Procession from Cotten Funeral Home at 2201 Neuse Blvd. will begin at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in his name to the Wounded Warriors
Project.
Arrangements are held by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory.