Richard Thomas Banks, 86, of Grantsboro passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at home.
He attended Rock of Zion OFWB Church and was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force serving in the Korean War.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy & Vene Banks; first wife, Betsy Banks; son, Michael Banks; and two sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis B. Banks; son Dicky Banks and wife, Bev; stepson, Freddie Ethel and wife, Kelly; six grandchildren, Tracy Crabill, Thomas Banks, Skyler Crabill, Capt. Amy Banks, Matthew Banks and Ryleigh Ethel; and two great-grandchildren.
His memorial service will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 11th at Rock of Zion OFWB Church with the Rev. Ray Lewis officiating. Inurnment will be in Greenleaf Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends and relatives one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers the family suggested memorial contributions be made to The Crazy Horse Memorial, 12151 Ave of the Chiefs, Crazy Horse, SD 57730; crazyhorsememorial.org.
Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.
