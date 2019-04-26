Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard W. Miller. View Sign Service Information Capital Funeral Home Cremation Society of the Carolinas 2205 E Millbrook Rd Raleigh , NC 27604 (919)-571-3300 Send Flowers Obituary

NEW BERN – Richard W. Miller, 92, died April 10, 2019 in Raleigh, NC.

Richard was born July 10, 1926 in Akron, Ohio to William A. and Esther B. Miller and was the oldest of their three sons. He graduated from Akron North High School in 1945. He participated in various sports and was a dedicated Boy Scout.

As a young man, Richard served in the U.S. Army during the latter stages of World War II. Upon returning home and attending Kent State University, he met and married the love of his life and wife of 55 years, Mary Francis Betz. They had two children – Pamela Adair and Matthew David.

Richard enjoyed a very successful sales career of over forty years with the companies of General Electric, Simpson Timber Company, International Paper, Louisiana Pacific, and Langboard. He served these companies in Cleveland, Ohio, New York, New York, Farmville, North Carolina, Eufaula Alabama, and Valdosta, Georgia.

Richard had a lifelong love of golf. He enjoyed countless rounds with his brothers, Norman and Donald, and his country club friends. He also enjoyed woodworking, fishing, beach time, travel, including two trips to Alaska, and spending time with his children and grandchildren, Michael and Lindsey McEvoy.

Richard is survived by his daughter Pamela, and son Matthew, son-in-law Bob, daughter-in-law Sharon, and younger brother Donald Miller and Donald's wife and children. Also surviving are the children and families of his brother Norman Miller and sister-in-law Janet Lyons, cousins, and his close friend Pat Preston.

A celebration of Richard's life will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at the Emerald Golf Club, 5000 Clubhouse Drive, New Bern, NC 28562. Telephone: (252) 633-4440.

Out of gratitude for their compassionate care, in lieu of flowers, donations are requested to support the NC Heart and Vascular Hospital at UNC REX Healthcare. Gifts may be sent to the Rex Healthcare Foundation at 2500 Blue Ridge Road, Suite 325, Raleigh NC 27607 Phone: (919) 784-4424. Please include "In memory of Richard W. Miller" in the memo line. All donations are tax-deductible and will be acknowledged to the family.

Condolences may be shared at



NEW BERN – Richard W. Miller, 92, died April 10, 2019 in Raleigh, NC.Richard was born July 10, 1926 in Akron, Ohio to William A. and Esther B. Miller and was the oldest of their three sons. He graduated from Akron North High School in 1945. He participated in various sports and was a dedicated Boy Scout.As a young man, Richard served in the U.S. Army during the latter stages of World War II. Upon returning home and attending Kent State University, he met and married the love of his life and wife of 55 years, Mary Francis Betz. They had two children – Pamela Adair and Matthew David.Richard enjoyed a very successful sales career of over forty years with the companies of General Electric, Simpson Timber Company, International Paper, Louisiana Pacific, and Langboard. He served these companies in Cleveland, Ohio, New York, New York, Farmville, North Carolina, Eufaula Alabama, and Valdosta, Georgia.Richard had a lifelong love of golf. He enjoyed countless rounds with his brothers, Norman and Donald, and his country club friends. He also enjoyed woodworking, fishing, beach time, travel, including two trips to Alaska, and spending time with his children and grandchildren, Michael and Lindsey McEvoy.Richard is survived by his daughter Pamela, and son Matthew, son-in-law Bob, daughter-in-law Sharon, and younger brother Donald Miller and Donald's wife and children. Also surviving are the children and families of his brother Norman Miller and sister-in-law Janet Lyons, cousins, and his close friend Pat Preston.A celebration of Richard's life will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2019 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at the Emerald Golf Club, 5000 Clubhouse Drive, New Bern, NC 28562. Telephone: (252) 633-4440.Out of gratitude for their compassionate care, in lieu of flowers, donations are requested to support the NC Heart and Vascular Hospital at UNC REX Healthcare. Gifts may be sent to the Rex Healthcare Foundation at 2500 Blue Ridge Road, Suite 325, Raleigh NC 27607 Phone: (919) 784-4424. Please include "In memory of Richard W. Miller" in the memo line. All donations are tax-deductible and will be acknowledged to the family.Condolences may be shared at CremationSocietyNC.com. Published in Sun Journal from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close