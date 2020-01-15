Richard "Ricky" Warner Dixon Jr., 57, of Maysville, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Crystal Coast Hospice House.
He is survived by sons, Jason Dixon and Sean Dixon; step-son, Jeremy Parker; sisters, Denise Dixon Mullins and Deborah Dixon Quidley; step-mother, Jennie Dixon; step-sisters, Stacey Long and Lisa Wayne; grandson, Jaycob Dixon; aunt, Julia (Jasper) Voliva; cousins, Donna Tyndall, Anna Simeon, Crystal Paul, Felicia Lewis, and Wayne Almond; nieces, Margaret Quidley, Tia Dixon and Amanda Mullins; and nephews, Eric Dixon and Gregory Watson.
His memorial service will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 17th at Mt. Zion OFWB Church with the Rev. Michael Wheeler officiating.
The family will receive friends and relatives one hour prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers the family requested memorial contributions be made to Bryant Funeral Home, PO Box 99, Alliance, NC 28509.
Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.
Published in Sun Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020