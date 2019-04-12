Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ricky Joe Lail. View Sign



Ricky spent 23 years at Duke Energy as a nuclear maintenance instructor. He retired after 17 years as a maintenance supervisor for North Carolina Department of Corrections in Vanceboro. He grew up in Maiden, NC and graduated from Maiden High School in 1969. He attended Luther Rice Seminary and was a US Army Veteran.

Visitation Saturday, April 13, at Cotten Funeral Home at 6 - 8.

