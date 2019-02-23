Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robena L. Peckens. View Sign



Robena was a math teacher in the Holland Central School District, Holland, NY. She had many joys in life including gardening, traveling, going to the beach and was an avid Duke basketball fan. She loved to play Bridge and was a member of the American Contract Bridge League.

Robena is survived by her sons, Patrick Bauer and wife Allison of Harrisburg, PA, Peter Bauer and wife Lynne of Alexandria, VA and Scott Bauer and wife Jodi of Syracuse, NY; grandchildren, Lisa Shaw, Jocelyn Cetnar, Kelly, David, Stephanie, Sara, Alex Bauer and Brittany Stewart; 5 great grandchildren; sister, Elaine Elia of Lancaster, PA; beloved cats, Jumper and Nova who are with family members now. She was predeceased by her son, David Bauer, Jr. and sisters, Elinor Allen and Celeste Philips; cat, Spud.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hetrick-Bitner Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Folds of Honor, Department 13, Tulsa, OK 74182 or to the Pals for Paws, 5239 U.S. Hwy 17 S, New Bern, NC 28562.

