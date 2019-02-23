Robena Lail Peckens, 87, of New Bern, NC, passed away on February 19, 2019. Born in Buffalo, NY on November 14, 1931, she was a daughter of the late Ernest and Erma (Deal) Lail. She was the widow of Herman D. Peckens.
Robena was a math teacher in the Holland Central School District, Holland, NY. She had many joys in life including gardening, traveling, going to the beach and was an avid Duke basketball fan. She loved to play Bridge and was a member of the American Contract Bridge League.
Robena is survived by her sons, Patrick Bauer and wife Allison of Harrisburg, PA, Peter Bauer and wife Lynne of Alexandria, VA and Scott Bauer and wife Jodi of Syracuse, NY; grandchildren, Lisa Shaw, Jocelyn Cetnar, Kelly, David, Stephanie, Sara, Alex Bauer and Brittany Stewart; 5 great grandchildren; sister, Elaine Elia of Lancaster, PA; beloved cats, Jumper and Nova who are with family members now. She was predeceased by her son, David Bauer, Jr. and sisters, Elinor Allen and Celeste Philips; cat, Spud.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hetrick-Bitner Funeral Home. To share memories and condolences with the family please visit BitnerCares.com.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Folds of Honor, Department 13, Tulsa, OK 74182 or to the Pals for Paws, 5239 U.S. Hwy 17 S, New Bern, NC 28562.
Published in Sun Journal from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019