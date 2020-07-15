MGySgt Robert A. Kleisner II (Ret) 58 of Trent Woods, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 at CarolinaEast Medical Center.

Robert is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Alma Jean Kleisner.

He is survived by his loving wife Melissa Kleisner, sons, Martin Kleisner (Amee Guareno) of Jacksonville, NC, Robert Kleisner III of Ridgecrest, CA, step sons, Jacob Glover of Trent Woods, NC Gavin Glover of Trent Woods, NC, and a brother, Jeffrey Kleisner (Tracy) of Ohio.

Robert was born in Loveland, CO and grew up in Piedmont, MO. He joined the USMC at the age of 18 and spent the next 28 years serving his country faithfully. Robert enjoyed life, people, and Harley Davidson motorcycles.

A private memorial service will be held at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery in Jacksonville, NC. The family will be having a celebration of Robert's life with a backyard pig pickin' at a later date. Just as he would've wanted.

Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory.





