Mr. Robert (Bob) A. McEnaney, 86, passed away Monday, August 6, 2019 in Batavia, IL. Bob was raised in Brooklyn, NY and Spotswood, NJ. He spent his entire career working for NJ Bell/Verizon, first as a pole climber/electrician and finishing in Middle Management, By 1995, Bob retired from Verizon and he and his wife, Pat, of 60 years, moved to the Greenbrier Community. The two of them enjoyed gardening and traveling, especially to Williamsburg, VA, and taking cruises. Mostly, he enjoyed just spending time with Pat and their family and friends. Pat predeceased Bob in October 2016. In December 2018, Bob moved to IL to be closer to family.
A celebration of Bob's life will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday, September 16, 2019 at Coastal Carolina State Veteran's Cemetery in Jacksonville with Rev. Bryan Huffman officiating. Those wishing to offer words of hope and condolences may visit www.pollockbest.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution in Bob's memory to Trinity United Methodist Church, PO Box 12867, New Bern, NC 28561.
Bob is survived by his nephews, Ralph Lohr, and wife Patti, of North Aurora, IL, and Arthur Lohr, and wife Bonnie, of Hightstown, NJ; along with her dear friends Rick and Beth Wolfe, of Leonardtown, MD.
Published in Sun Journal from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019