April 19, 1953 – October 25, 2019

NEW BERN - Rev. Robert Auburn Ormond, 66, of New Bern, died peacefully Oct. 25, 2019 at home.

Robert was raised in Vanceboro, N.C., and later attended Chowan College where he earned his Associate's Degree in Music. He obtained his minister's license in 1975 and was ordained by the North Carolina Conference of the Pentecostal Holiness Church in 1981. He pastored thirteen churches over his 37 years of ministry and only stopped in 2013 due to his battle with frontotemporal dementia. While at any of his churches, Robert was seen as a pastor for the whole community regardless of race, faith, or status. He loved meeting people and sharing his faith. He believed that you had to become someone's friend and show that you sincerely cared about them before you could lead them to Christ. A significant part of his ministry was leading the music, playing the piano, and singing during services. Robert was the embodiment of a faithful pastor, husband, and father, and his perseverance and compassion were an inspiration to all, including his family. His dedication to the selfless service of others in the name of the Lord has left a lasting legacy and touched the lives of countless individuals. While his illness slowly took him away from his family, his love, guidance, and strength will never be forgotten.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert Ledrew and Lenner Mae Morris Ormond.

Robert is survived by his wife of 44 years, Juanita Maready Ormond, his children, Lisa Casey and husband Rodney of Florence, Miss.; Heather Helton and husband Curtis of Pikeville, N.C.; Drs. Bryan Ormond and wife Sasha of Holly Springs, N.C.; his grandchildren Hailey Lyons and husband Ron, Austin Casey, Joshua and Lily Rivera, Ethan and Kylie Jones, Matthew, Stacey, and Elijah Helton, Mila and Maddox Ormond, and one sister, Phyllis Ormond of New Bern.

Services will be held at 12 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019 at Cotten Funeral Home, 2201 Neuse Blvd., New Bern, NC 28560; followed by a brief visitation and burial at Greenleaf Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the home, 201 Briarwood Ln, New Bern, NC 28560.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Craven County Hospice (

Online condolences may be made to the Ormond family at



