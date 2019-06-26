Robert C. (Bob) Lewis Jr. of Fayetteville passed away on June 24, 2019. He was born February 7, 1931 in Guilford County. He was a graduate of East Carolina University receiving his B. S. and Masters degrees in education.
He began his teaching and coaching profession at New Bern High School in 1959. He never forgot or lost his love for New Bern and young people he taught and coached along the way. A great teacher who loved every one of the students.
The family will receive friends from 12-2PM on Thursday June 27, 2019 at Highland Presbyterian Church at 111 Highland Avenue in Fayetteville. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 2PM in the Highland Presbyterian Church Sanctuary, with the interment to follow at Fayetteville Memorial Cemetery, Highway 301 South.
Bob is survived by his wife Sheryl, daughter Robin Pellerin of Spanaway, Washington, son Robert C. (Bert) Lewis III and wife Karen, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Highland Presbyterian Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.jerniganwarren.com
Services are entrusted to Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey Street, Fayetteville, NC 28301.
Published in Sun Journal from June 26 to June 27, 2019