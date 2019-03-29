Robert Denning "Denny" Potter, 60, of New Bern passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Pruitt Healthcare.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Jo Potter and father, Linwood Earl Potter.
He is survived by one brother, Charles Potter & wife, Wanda; two sisters, Nancy Potter Harrison and Karen Potter-Scholl & husband, Brian; half-brother, Linwood Earl Potter Jr.; and three nephews, Joshua B. Potter, Hank Winfrey and Jacob Harrison.
His memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 6th at New Vision Pentecostal Holiness Church with the Rev. Wanda Atkinson officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Bryant Funeral Home, PO Box 99, Alliance, NC 28509.
Arrangements are by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.
Bryant Funeral Home - ALLIANCE
52 BRYANT ST
Alliance, NC 28509
(252) 745-4966
Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019