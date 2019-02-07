Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Robert "Bob" Domaleski, 87, of New Bern, NC, formerly of Norwalk, CT passed peacefully from this life on January 28, 2019. Bob was born on December 26, 1931 to Bernard and Sophie Domaleski. He is survived by his three sons, Tom of Stafford, VA, Gary (Gail) of Fredericksburg, VA, Paul (Vincent) of San Francisco, CA; two daughters Ellen (Ken) Rosen of Middlebury, CT and Kate (Rick) Broadhurst of Darien, CT; one sister Heather Conti of Charlotte, NC; and by 9 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and many cousins. He was predeceased by two wives Mary Ellen Regan and Margaret Nissile.

Bob was a retired accountant for American Brands Inc. He enjoyed making stained glass pieces and playing games of pinochle, horseshoes and lawn darts with family. He gave back to his community as a 3rd degree member of Knights of Columbus, served as an usher at St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church and volunteered at Craven Medical Center.

The family would like to thank the staff at Marion Manor Nursing Home in Stafford, VA for the wonderful care of their father.

A memorial service will be scheduled for the future. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the , the , the or your local Food Bank.

Online condolences may be sent at

Robert "Bob" Domaleski, 87, of New Bern, NC, formerly of Norwalk, CT passed peacefully from this life on January 28, 2019. Bob was born on December 26, 1931 to Bernard and Sophie Domaleski. He is survived by his three sons, Tom of Stafford, VA, Gary (Gail) of Fredericksburg, VA, Paul (Vincent) of San Francisco, CA; two daughters Ellen (Ken) Rosen of Middlebury, CT and Kate (Rick) Broadhurst of Darien, CT; one sister Heather Conti of Charlotte, NC; and by 9 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and many cousins. He was predeceased by two wives Mary Ellen Regan and Margaret Nissile.Bob was a retired accountant for American Brands Inc. He enjoyed making stained glass pieces and playing games of pinochle, horseshoes and lawn darts with family. He gave back to his community as a 3rd degree member of Knights of Columbus, served as an usher at St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church and volunteered at Craven Medical Center.The family would like to thank the staff at Marion Manor Nursing Home in Stafford, VA for the wonderful care of their father.A memorial service will be scheduled for the future. Interment will be private.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the , the , the or your local Food Bank.Online condolences may be sent at mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com. Published in Sun Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service

Send Flowers Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close