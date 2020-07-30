Robert "Bobby" Douglas Wilkins, 59, of Newport, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at CarolinaEast Medical Center.

His memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at Munden Funeral Home. For those unable to attend, the family invites you to view the webcasting of the service through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home's website. In keeping with the CDC guidelines pertaining to the Coronavirus, those who are ill or at-risk (elderly, immune-compromised) are encouraged to stay home. Additionally, there will be a limit to the number of people in the building at one time, as well, those who attend will be asked to bring and wear a protective mask.

Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory, Morehead City.



