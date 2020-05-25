Guest Book View Sign Service Information Pollock-Best Funerals and Cremations 2015 Neuse Boulevard New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-5111 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert "Bob" Dudley Fisher, 90, died peacefully, May 23, 2020 at Croatan Village. Bob proudly served his country in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict, spending a year in the war zone. After returning home, he worked for Phillips Petroleum Co. for 22 years. In 1976, he started Fisher Stores. where his son, Brian and Brian's wife Wendy joined him after graduating from college. Soon after, he bought a small Exxon Co. in Havelock and Fisher Oil Co. was started. Realizing they needed to haul their own fuel, Fisher Transport was established.

Bob loved to cook a pig and have family and friends over. Bob and Betty had family reunions quite often, Bob knew very few strangers. Bob was a member of the Riverdale United Methodist Church, having joined in 1940. He was very active as long as he was able. He loved his church and church family.

Bob loved to ocean cruise, so he and Betty cruised almost yearly as long as possible, visiting many countries. After retiring, they volunteered at the hospital for many years.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest E. and Grace H. Fisher; son, Brian D. Fisher, Sr.; grandson, B. David Fisher, Jr.; his sister, Julia F. Tyson Nichols and infant brother; his very special Uncle Milo and Aunt Mary Fisher; and the mother of his children, Ruth F. Fisher.

Survived by: wife, Betty M. Fisher; daughter, Sandra Harrison and husband Darrell; son, Michael E. Fisher and wife Tricia; daughter-in-law, Wendy Fisher. Daughters and spouses by marriage; Cindy Waltz, Pam and Christos Tsiokanos, Denise and Jim Smith, Terri and John Scalia. Grandchildren: Sara, Nick, Becky, Betsy, Karen, Kelly, Lucas, Rachel, Kevin and James and 8 great grandchildren.

A private graveside service will be held for the family and a memorial service will be scheduled for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations made to Dementia Alliance of NC, 1305 Navaho Dr., Ste. 101, Bob's Brigade, Raleigh, NC 27609 or Salvation Army, 1402 Rhem Ave., New Bern NC 28560 in Robert Fisher's name

Online condolences may be directed to



Robert "Bob" Dudley Fisher, 90, died peacefully, May 23, 2020 at Croatan Village. Bob proudly served his country in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict, spending a year in the war zone. After returning home, he worked for Phillips Petroleum Co. for 22 years. In 1976, he started Fisher Stores. where his son, Brian and Brian's wife Wendy joined him after graduating from college. Soon after, he bought a small Exxon Co. in Havelock and Fisher Oil Co. was started. Realizing they needed to haul their own fuel, Fisher Transport was established.Bob loved to cook a pig and have family and friends over. Bob and Betty had family reunions quite often, Bob knew very few strangers. Bob was a member of the Riverdale United Methodist Church, having joined in 1940. He was very active as long as he was able. He loved his church and church family.Bob loved to ocean cruise, so he and Betty cruised almost yearly as long as possible, visiting many countries. After retiring, they volunteered at the hospital for many years.Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest E. and Grace H. Fisher; son, Brian D. Fisher, Sr.; grandson, B. David Fisher, Jr.; his sister, Julia F. Tyson Nichols and infant brother; his very special Uncle Milo and Aunt Mary Fisher; and the mother of his children, Ruth F. Fisher.Survived by: wife, Betty M. Fisher; daughter, Sandra Harrison and husband Darrell; son, Michael E. Fisher and wife Tricia; daughter-in-law, Wendy Fisher. Daughters and spouses by marriage; Cindy Waltz, Pam and Christos Tsiokanos, Denise and Jim Smith, Terri and John Scalia. Grandchildren: Sara, Nick, Becky, Betsy, Karen, Kelly, Lucas, Rachel, Kevin and James and 8 great grandchildren.A private graveside service will be held for the family and a memorial service will be scheduled for a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations made to Dementia Alliance of NC, 1305 Navaho Dr., Ste. 101, Bob's Brigade, Raleigh, NC 27609 or Salvation Army, 1402 Rhem Ave., New Bern NC 28560 in Robert Fisher's nameOnline condolences may be directed to www.pollockbest.com. Published in Sun Journal from May 25 to May 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Korean War Salvation Army Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close