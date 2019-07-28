Robert E. Higgins, 86, of New Bern passed away on Friday, July 26, 2019 peacefully at his daughter's home.

Bob was born on September 16, 1932 in Huntsville, Alabama to Elvis and Sadie Higgins. He served as a Sergeant in the Marine Corp. stationed at Camp Lejeune where he met his wife, Margaret Goff. They married in 1952. He graduated from the University of Alabama as a Chemical Engineer and started his career at Cape Canaveral, FL. Bob worked for many years and retired from Cherry Point. He enjoyed hunting and fishing throughout his life.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Margaret; brother, James of Huntsville, AL; and son, Michael.

Bob is survived by his daughter, Sharon Higgins Skinner and husband, Danny; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Greenleaf Memorial Park, at the Lakeside Chapel. The family will receive friends following the service.

Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.

