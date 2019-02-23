Robert Earl Elks Sr., 68, of Vanceboro passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Earl Elks Sr..
He was preceded in death by his parents, Chester and Mary Elks and a brother, Carl Lee Elks, Sr.
Robert is survived by his children, Robert Jr. "Robbie" and Melissa Mercer; daughter-in-law, Melinda Elks; siblings, Henry Elks, Linda Woolard, Danny Elks, and Bobby Elks; grandchildren, Eric Mercer, Nathan Elks, Emily Elks, Sage Mercer, and Alyssa Mercer; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in Sun Journal from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019