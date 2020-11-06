Robert Earl Stallings, 73 of Trenton, died on Nov. 3, 2020.

He is survived by his sons, James Stallings and David Stallings, both of Trenton; daughters, Anita Christine Ferrell of Maysville and Angela Michelle Stallings of New Bern; and eight grandchildren.

Graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at the Trenton City Cemetery in Trenton. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Kahlert Funeral Chapel.

Arrangements are by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations, Maysville.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store