Robert Earl Stallings
Robert Earl Stallings, 73 of Trenton, died on Nov. 3, 2020.
He is survived by his sons, James Stallings and David Stallings, both of Trenton; daughters, Anita Christine Ferrell of Maysville and Angela Michelle Stallings of New Bern; and eight grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at the Trenton City Cemetery in Trenton. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Kahlert Funeral Chapel.
Arrangements are by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations, Maysville.


Published in Sun Journal from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2020.
