Service Information Pollock-Best Funerals and Cremations 2015 Neuse Boulevard New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-5111

NEW BERN - Robert Edward "Eddie" Garrett, 69, passed away peacefully at CarolinaEast Medical Center on July 22, 2019 with family by his side.

He was a graduate of Hume-Fogg High School in Nashville, TN. He worked for 22 years at H. G. Hill Stores, Inc. (Nashville, TN) before retiring as store manager. He moved his family to New Bern where he returned to grocery retail management at Pak-A-Sak and Big Lots.

Eddie was a Christian and spent his life as a member of First Baptist Churches in Madison and Nashville, TN, as well as New Bern, NC. He enjoyed fishing, water sports, spending time with family, and was always ready for a card game of Rummy or Rook. He cherished time with his family and friends. Talking about his children and grandchildren always put a smile on his face. He never met a stranger and was always there to talk as long as anyone needed him.

He is survived by sons Timothy Edward Garrett (Jordan) and their children Lily Grace and Mary Ella Garrett; Charles Anthony "Tony" Garrett (Ashley) and their children Caitlyn Faye, Anna Elizabeth, and Owen Anthony Garrett, all of New Bern, NC; sister Linda Elease Garrett Reeves (Verlon G.) and brother Charles Wayne Garrett (Violet) of Nashville, TN. He leaves numerous devoted cousins, nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his parents, Thomas Edward and Cenieth Elease Garrett and siblings William Howard Garrett (Shirley), Thomas Leon Garrett (Mary), Samuel Morris Garrett, and Zona Faye Garrett Keup (Terry).

Family will receive visitors at Pollock-Best Funeral from 6-8 PM on Friday, July 26 and other times at his residence. Services will be at First Baptist Church, New Bern at 1:00 PM on Saturday, July 27 with Dr. Richard D. Seagle officiating. Graveside service in the Lakeside Chapel will follow with interment at Greenleaf Memorial Park.

