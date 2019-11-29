Robert Ernest Grefe, 83, of New Bern, formerly of North Babylon, NY, passed away November 28, 2019.
He was a New York City Policeman and a veteran of the US Navy and the US Marine Corps.
Surviving is his son, Robert Charles Grefe (Darlene); daughters, Karen L. Sewell, Kathleen Sohn, Kelly Maggio (Roberto), Jennifer Cahoon; sister, Carol Bacchi; grandchildren, Nicholas, Zachary, Robert, Nicole, Kaleb, Christopher and Jordan; great grandchildren, Taylor and Owen; great great granddaughter, Evelyn.
A memorial service will be held 2:00pm, Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Cotten Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the memorial service.
Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be made to the Grefe family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sun Journal from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019