NEW BERN - Captain Robert (Bob) Francis Kane, U.S. Marine Corps, Retired, died Thursday, August 22, 2019 at his residence.

He was born on 27 March 1936 in Worcester, Massachusetts and graduated from Peabody High School in 1954 where he was co-captain of the football team. He enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1955 and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in 1966 and served two tours of duty in Vietnam as a Flight Equipment Officer and Infantry Officer. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal with combat "V" for his courage and composure under fire to direct the maneuver of his men and exploit each contact with the enemy while leading his Company during several major combat operations. He worked for the N.C. Department of Labor and Department of the Navy as a Safety Officer. Subsequently, he did contract work as a Construction Security Monitor at U.S. Embassies in Russia, Egypt, Peru, India, Botswana, Tanzania, Uzbekistan and Germany. He graduated from N.C. Wesleyan College in 1985 and was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus and Fox 2/5 Association.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Esther Lupton Kane, in 2002. Surviving is his daughter, Anne Marie Kane and grand-daughter, Kelsey Anne Pontiff, of Trent Woods, North Carolina.

The family will receive friends at St. Paul Catholic Church 9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, August 27 followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Burial, with military honors, will be at Greenleaf Memorial Park.

