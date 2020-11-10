Robert Gaylon "Bob" Markman, 73, of New Bern and Albion, Ill., died on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020 at Deaconess-Midtown Hospital, Evansville, Ind.

He is survived by his wife, Anita of New Bern and Albion, Ill.; his sons, Robert Jason Markman of Zebulon,, Jered Markman of Yadkinville and Brandon Markman of Apex; three grandchildren; three sisters, Glenna Teitsort , Linda Caldwell and Judy Knight; and two brothers, Bill Markman and Jim Markman, all of Albion, Ill.

Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 at Graceland Cemetery, Albion, Ill. with military rites.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in New Bern.

Arrangements are by Ingram-Meridith Funeral Home, Albion, Ill.



