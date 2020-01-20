Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Goodson Ellis. View Sign Service Information Cotten Funeral Home 2201 Neuse Blvd New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-3181 Send Flowers Obituary



He graduated from NCSU with a Bachelor of Chemical Engineering in 1949. He was active member of AATCC, and worked in the textile industry in NC, SC, and VA. Former member of the Landis Lion's Club. Robert was a Master Mason, Campbell Lodge #316 AltaVista, VA and raised in 1951. Formerly a member of Eureka Lodge # 283 in China Grove, NC. In October of 2019, he became a member of Zion Lodge # 81 in Trenton, NC. He was a member of the Masonic Fraternity for 69 years.

Preceded in death by wife Sarah Jane Phipps Ellis; 2 sisters Ernestine Lambert, and Helen McGee.

Robert is survived by three children Janet Childers (Joe), Charles Ellis (Audrey), and John Ellis (Rochelle); four grandchildren Robert Matthew Ellis (Katie), Josh Ellis (Katie), Ariana Ellis, and Chelsea Childers; six great grandchildren Lilly Fisher, Hannah Ellis, AJ Ellis, Emma Ellis, Christopher "Topher" Ellis, Benjamin Ellis; Sister Shirley Sutton.

The family will be receiving friends on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Mt. Hope UCC Whitsett, NC with a funeral service to follow at 12:00 noon, and interment to follow in the Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Mt. Hope UCC, Backpack Blessing 2400 Mt. Mt. Hope Church Rd. Whitsett, NC 27377, or Garber UMC 4201 Country Club Rd. New Bern, NC 28562 for outreach ministries.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

Robert Goodson Ellis, age 92, of New Bern, North Carolina previously of Landis, NC passed away on Wednesday January 15, 2020.He graduated from NCSU with a Bachelor of Chemical Engineering in 1949. He was active member of AATCC, and worked in the textile industry in NC, SC, and VA. Former member of the Landis Lion's Club. Robert was a Master Mason, Campbell Lodge #316 AltaVista, VA and raised in 1951. Formerly a member of Eureka Lodge # 283 in China Grove, NC. In October of 2019, he became a member of Zion Lodge # 81 in Trenton, NC. He was a member of the Masonic Fraternity for 69 years.Preceded in death by wife Sarah Jane Phipps Ellis; 2 sisters Ernestine Lambert, and Helen McGee.Robert is survived by three children Janet Childers (Joe), Charles Ellis (Audrey), and John Ellis (Rochelle); four grandchildren Robert Matthew Ellis (Katie), Josh Ellis (Katie), Ariana Ellis, and Chelsea Childers; six great grandchildren Lilly Fisher, Hannah Ellis, AJ Ellis, Emma Ellis, Christopher "Topher" Ellis, Benjamin Ellis; Sister Shirley Sutton.The family will be receiving friends on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Mt. Hope UCC Whitsett, NC with a funeral service to follow at 12:00 noon, and interment to follow in the Church Cemetery.In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Mt. Hope UCC, Backpack Blessing 2400 Mt. Mt. Hope Church Rd. Whitsett, NC 27377, or Garber UMC 4201 Country Club Rd. New Bern, NC 28562 for outreach ministries.Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.cottenfuneralhome.com for the Ellis family. Cotten Funeral Home is assisting the Ellis family locally in New Bern, and Forbis & Dick Funeral Service in Greensboro, NC. Published in Sun Journal from Jan. 20 to Jan. 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close