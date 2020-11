Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Robert's life story with friends and family

Share Robert's life story with friends and family

GRANTSBORO - Robert Lee Hamilton Sr., 88, died Nov. 12, 2020, at Wake Forest-High Point Regional Medical Center.

Viewing will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at Rivers-Morgan Funeral Home, New Bern.

Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Keyestown Cemetery, Grantsboro.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store