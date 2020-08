Or Copy this URL to Share

ERNUL - Robert B. "Bobby" Ipock, 80, of Ernul, died Aug. 14, 2020.

Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Cotten Funeral Home, New Bern with burial following the service at Greenleaf.

Survivors include wife, Judy McCosley Ipock; son, Gary Bruce Ipock; and daughter, Diana Ipock Reid.

