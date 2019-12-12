Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Leaverton Norris. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

NEW BERN - Robert "Bob" Leaverton Norris, 87, passed away at his home on Thursday, December 5th 2019. He was lovingly surrounded by friends and family. His patience, charity, humor and compassion left an indelible mark on all those that had the good fortune of meeting him. Bob worked tirelessly over the past 17 years to raise money for a multitude of cancer related charities and children's hospitals. He was also part of many organizations throughout the New Bern area, spreading his iconic brand of warmth and wit.

He is remembered by his grandchildren; Chris, Jon, Alex and Amanda and their spouses, Ashley, Kristin, Caitlin and Brantley, as well as his great-grandchildren Riley, Allison, Eddie, Chelsie, Marley, Ryan, Quincey and Graham; his daughter in law, Helen; his neighbors Phillip and Darlene; Karen Monroe and New Bern Toastmasters, Beer and B.S. Club, the crew at Morgan's, Good Grief Dinner Club, the band Thick Modine, Duke Hospital, Duke Cancer Institute, and so many more.

In lieu of flowers please send memorial contributions to some of Bob's favorite charities: Craven County Hospice,

A Celebration of Life will be held at his home on Saturday, December 21st between the hours of 12PM and 4PM. Unfortunately, Bob tells us he will be unable to attend this one, BUT he did say all drinks are on him. Let's send this beautiful man off right!

