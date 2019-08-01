Robert Lewis Gschwind Jr., age 48, died Monday, July 29, 2019 at CarolinaEast in New Bern.
The family will be having a Private Celebration of Life.
Robert is survived by his Parents, Robert Lewis Gschwind Sr. and Mary Ellen Gschwind; a son, Zachary T. Gschwind of SC; sisters, Lynda R. Goedken and husband Chad from Iowa City, Iowa, Rebecca L. Rodriguez, of New Bern; nieces, Morgan, Amelia; nephews, Harrison, Jordan; aunts, Pamela and Chuck Singleman, Judy and Mike Wyatt.
Online condolences made be made at www.mundenfuneralhome.net
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations, Havelock, NC.
Published in Sun Journal from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019