Robert Lewis Gschwind Jr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Lewis Gschwind Jr..
Service Information
Munden Funeral Home & Crematory
908 Lake Rd
Havelock, NC
28532
(252)-444-6248
Obituary
Send Flowers

Robert Lewis Gschwind Jr., age 48, died Monday, July 29, 2019 at CarolinaEast in New Bern.
The family will be having a Private Celebration of Life.
Robert is survived by his Parents, Robert Lewis Gschwind Sr. and Mary Ellen Gschwind; a son, Zachary T. Gschwind of SC; sisters, Lynda R. Goedken and husband Chad from Iowa City, Iowa, Rebecca L. Rodriguez, of New Bern; nieces, Morgan, Amelia; nephews, Harrison, Jordan; aunts, Pamela and Chuck Singleman, Judy and Mike Wyatt.
Online condolences made be made at www.mundenfuneralhome.net
Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations, Havelock, NC.
Published in Sun Journal from Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.