Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Louis Berger. View Sign Service Information Cotten Funeral Home 2201 Neuse Blvd New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-3181 Send Flowers Obituary

TRENT WOODS - Robert Louis Berger passed away peacefully at the Crystal Coast Hospice House early Easter morning on April 21, 2019.

Born in Baltimore, Maryland to the late George Carroll Berger, Sr. & Bertha (Betty) Emma Kraus, he was the youngest of three children. He was preceded in death by his brother Lt. Col. George Carroll Berger, Jr. & sister Ann Elizabeth (Beth) Noakes.

Bob graduated from Baltimore Polytechnic High School & served in the Army Air Corps during World War II. He graduated from The University of Maryland, where he played lacrosse, with a degree in Mechanical Engineering & worked as an FBI Agent before returning to the University of Maryland for Law School. Bob was a Patent Attorney for Martin Marietta & for The Polaroid Corporation in Cambridge, MA, where he worked for over 20 years.

After meeting on the boardwalk in Ocean City, MD in 1954, Bob married Patricia Ann McCaffrey in September of 1956. They raised their daughters in Lutherville, MD & Dover, MA before retiring to New Bern in 1989. Bob loved his tennis, golf, bridge & poker groups, his summers on Cape Cod, travels to Europe & the NC Mountains with wonderful friends. He was beloved by those fortunate enough to call him husband, dad, "Bobps", uncle & friend and he will be deeply missed. His wife Pat preceded him in death by three months.

Bob is survived by his daughters, Courtenay Berger Carter of Trent Woods & Susan Berger Chrzanowski & husband David of Severn, MD & grandsons Gregory Berger Carter of Ft. Benning, GA & Maxsim Berger Chrzanowski of Severn, MD. He is also survived by his special niece & Goddaughter Stacey Noakes McHugh & her family of Sparks, MD.

Bob & Pat's graveside service & burial will held at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens in Timonium, MD in May. His family extends their heartfelt appreciation to the staff of The Carolina East Medical Center & Crystal Coast Hospice House. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .

Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory.





TRENT WOODS - Robert Louis Berger passed away peacefully at the Crystal Coast Hospice House early Easter morning on April 21, 2019.Born in Baltimore, Maryland to the late George Carroll Berger, Sr. & Bertha (Betty) Emma Kraus, he was the youngest of three children. He was preceded in death by his brother Lt. Col. George Carroll Berger, Jr. & sister Ann Elizabeth (Beth) Noakes.Bob graduated from Baltimore Polytechnic High School & served in the Army Air Corps during World War II. He graduated from The University of Maryland, where he played lacrosse, with a degree in Mechanical Engineering & worked as an FBI Agent before returning to the University of Maryland for Law School. Bob was a Patent Attorney for Martin Marietta & for The Polaroid Corporation in Cambridge, MA, where he worked for over 20 years.After meeting on the boardwalk in Ocean City, MD in 1954, Bob married Patricia Ann McCaffrey in September of 1956. They raised their daughters in Lutherville, MD & Dover, MA before retiring to New Bern in 1989. Bob loved his tennis, golf, bridge & poker groups, his summers on Cape Cod, travels to Europe & the NC Mountains with wonderful friends. He was beloved by those fortunate enough to call him husband, dad, "Bobps", uncle & friend and he will be deeply missed. His wife Pat preceded him in death by three months.Bob is survived by his daughters, Courtenay Berger Carter of Trent Woods & Susan Berger Chrzanowski & husband David of Severn, MD & grandsons Gregory Berger Carter of Ft. Benning, GA & Maxsim Berger Chrzanowski of Severn, MD. He is also survived by his special niece & Goddaughter Stacey Noakes McHugh & her family of Sparks, MD.Bob & Pat's graveside service & burial will held at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens in Timonium, MD in May. His family extends their heartfelt appreciation to the staff of The Carolina East Medical Center & Crystal Coast Hospice House. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory. Published in Sun Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close