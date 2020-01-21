CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Robert Mann Augusta Long, 78, a native of the James City Community, died on Jan. 16, 2020.
The family visitation and wake service is 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at Queen Street Baptist Church, 413 East Brambleton Ave., Norfolk, Va.
His funeral service his 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at Queen Street Baptist Church, Norfolk, Va. The interment will follow at the Albert Horton Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk, Va.
He is survived by his wife, Concepcion Long of the home.
Arrangements are by Metropolitian Funeral Home, 120 West Berkley Ave. Norfolk, Va.
Published in Sun Journal from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020