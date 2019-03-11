Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Midyette Osgood. View Sign



Church was always a big part of his family's life. He was a member of Broad St. Christian Church. In addition to regular attendance for as long as he was able, Bob was also a Deacon Emeritus at the church. He also attended state denominational meetings often.

Bob is survived by his brother, Rev. Franklin Torrance Osgood (and wife Christy) of Arapahoe; niece Susan King of Raleigh; nephew Brian Reel (and wife Ann) of Raleigh; and Clay Osgood of Dallas, TX.

The family will receive friends 6-8:00 PM Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Pollock-Best Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Pollock-Best Chapel. Burial will be 3:30 PM in the Fairfield Cemetery in Fairfield, NC. Online condolences may be made at

Arrangements entrusted with Pollock-Best Funerals & Cremations.

NEW BERN - Robert "Bob" Midyette Osgood, 80, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 9, 2019. He had lived with his family in New Bern since 1953. He graduated from New Bern High School in 1958, and always enjoyed going to class reunions. Bob had been a resident at Bayview Nursing Home since 2006. Over those years he had many friends there and always enjoyed the games and social activities at Bayview.Church was always a big part of his family's life. He was a member of Broad St. Christian Church. In addition to regular attendance for as long as he was able, Bob was also a Deacon Emeritus at the church. He also attended state denominational meetings often.Bob is survived by his brother, Rev. Franklin Torrance Osgood (and wife Christy) of Arapahoe; niece Susan King of Raleigh; nephew Brian Reel (and wife Ann) of Raleigh; and Clay Osgood of Dallas, TX.The family will receive friends 6-8:00 PM Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Pollock-Best Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Pollock-Best Chapel. Burial will be 3:30 PM in the Fairfield Cemetery in Fairfield, NC. Online condolences may be made at www.pollockbest.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the memorial fund at Broad St. Christian Church, 802 Broad Street, New Bern, NC 28560.Arrangements entrusted with Pollock-Best Funerals & Cremations. Funeral Home Pollock-Best Funerals and Cremations

2015 Neuse Boulevard

New Bern , NC 28560

(252) 637-5111 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Sun Journal from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close