Robert "Paul" Bullard, 83, passed away at his home in Fort Barnwell on Sunday, March 22, 2020.

Due to the current health guidelines in NC, the family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date. A private family burial will be held on Friday in Evergreen, NC.

Paul was born February 20, 1937 in Evergreen, North Carolina. He was a graduate of Evergreen High School and North Carolina State University and also served in the Army National Guard. Upon graduating from NCSU in 1962 with a degree in Forestry, he proudly worked 30 years for the U.S. Forest Service. During that time he worked and resided in California, Virginia, Tennessee and Georgia before returning home to North Carolina as District Ranger of the Croatan National Forest from 1982 to 1992. After retiring in 1992 he started his own forestry consulting business, Buzzard Corner Forestry, LLC, and worked up until his passing.

He was a devoted member of First Baptist Church in New Bern where he served as deacon, trustee, watchman, usher, participated in several mission trips and served with the NC Baptist Men and Women Disaster Relief Ministry. He enjoyed the pick-up and delivery of wood for the Teddy Bear Chair Workshop.

He very much enjoyed his time as a Noble in the Road Runners Unit of Sudan Shriners where he participated in 250 trips, which covered over 200,000 miles to in Greenville, South Carolina, Cincinnati, Ohio and Charlotte, North Carolina. He was also a member and Past Master of Ionic Lodge 583 in Cove City, the Lenoir County Shrine Club and the York Rite of New Bern.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Elsie "Belle" Kinlaw Bullard and daughter Wanda Kay Bullard, his parents, and son Larry Arthur.

He is survived by his wife Alice Heath Arthur Bullard, three daughters, Jennifer Bullard Stuber (Joey) of Pinehurst and Susan Bullard Bautsch (Brian) of New Bern and Allison Arthur Cullipher (Mike) of Mebane. He was Papa to his grandchildren Olivia Cullipher, Briar Bautsch, Aaron Stuber and Emilie Bautsch. Additional survivors include brother-in-law, Donald Heath (Vicki), Carlton Davis, sister-in-law, Hallie Heath and numerous nieces and nephews and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Garden Maintenance Fund, c/o First Baptist Church, PO Box 1463, New Bern, NC 28563, Sudan , PO Box 12829, New Bern, NC 28561 or Craven County Hospice, Craven County Health Department Foundation, PO Drawer 12610, New Bern, NC 28561.

