Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Paul Smith Jr.. View Sign Service Information Bryant Funeral Home - ALLIANCE 52 BRYANT ST Alliance , NC 28509 (252)-745-4966 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Paul Smith Jr., 81, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019.

He was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle and friend. He cherished his family and the times we were all together.

Born March 25, 1938 in Ayden, NC he is predeceased by his parents, Robert Paul Smith and Lucy McLawhon Smith. He is also predeceased by his nephew, Benjamin Smith, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Alice and Jimmy Jenkins

He graduated from Ayden High School in 1956 and attended FWB Bible College in Nashville, TN graduating in 1961. After pastoring Union Chapel FWB Church in Chocowinity for 2 years, he felt the Lord's calling to enter the field of education as a teacher. He obtained his BS and MA degrees from East Carolina University and taught in the Pitt County School System for several years before moving into administration. He served as vice-Principal and principal of Parkwood High School in Monroe, NC and principal of Sun Valley High School also in Monroe. After retirement, he moved to Arapahoe, NC and became involved with the Arapahoe Charter School, serving as principal for 5 years.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Peggy Wadkins Smith and two sons, Paul Wesley Smith of Monroe, NC and Jonathan Scott Smith of Wilmington, NC, brother, Charles B. Smith and wife, Marsha of Greenville, NC and sister, Kaye and husband, Adolph Bell of Myrtle Beach, SC, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Janice and Bobby Weathington of Chocowinity, NC and several nieces and nephews and extended family members.

His funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Arapahoe FWB Church with the Rev. Ricky Miller officiating.

The family will receive friends on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Bryant Funeral Home, located at 52 Bryant Street, in Alliance, NC 28509.

Following the funeral in Arapahoe on Saturday, a graveside service will be held at the Ayden Cemetery in Ayden, NC at 3:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Arapahoe FWB Church, P.O. Box 117, Arapahoe, NC 28510.

Arrangements are by Bryant funeral Home & Crematory, Alliance, NC.



Published in Sun Journal from July 17 to July 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Sun Journal Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close