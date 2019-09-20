NEW BERN - Robert Philip Muir, known by family and friends as Bob, died peacefully on Wednesday, 18 September, 2019, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, North Carolina. He was 74. Bob was born in Warwick, New York, and was a graduate of Jacksonville University and Appalachian State University. Bob found his calling as an educator, teaching for more than three decades in a variety of subjects to students at Craven Community College and, later, at Coastal Carolina Community College. He was a devoted parishioner of Saint Bartholomew's Anglican Catholic Church and was known by all for his humor, faith and love of family. Bob is survived by his wife of 46 years, Linda Pulliam Muir, sister Marylin Bell, two sons Robert Charles and William Andrew, daughter-in-law Mary Catherine, granddaughter Clara Emmeline and an extended family whom he loved and enjoyed. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, 25 September, at Saint Bartholomew's Anglican Catholic Church, 4718 Old Cherry Point Road, New Bern, N.C., 28560. Reverend Canon Benjamin Jones will be the celebrant. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service. Following the service, interment will take place in the churchyard of Christ Episcopal Church, New Bern. Memorials may be made to the Coastal Carolina Community College Foundation, 444 Western Blvd, Jacksonville, N.C., 28546, or to Saint Bartholomew's Anglican Catholic Church, P.O. Box 23, New Bern, N.C., 28560.
