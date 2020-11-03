1/1
Robert Preston Rouse
NEW BERN – Robert Preston Rouse, 91, died Sunday, November 1, 2020 at his home.
He played bluegrass music for many years with Carolina Partners and Al Batten & Bluegrass Reunion. He loved camping and fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Aurora C. Rouse and John Rouse; his brothers, Ellis Lupton Rouse, Charles Thomas Rouse, John Pierce Rouse and Julian Rouse; his sisters, Virginia Howie, Gertrude Jenkins, and Frances Joyner; and his stepson, Raymond Franklin Taylor.
Surviving is his wife, Alice M. Rouse; two sons, Preston Wade Rouse (Lynn) of New Bern and Robert Jeffrey Rouse (Stephanie) of Bridgeton; three grandchildren, Christopher Rouse, Joseph Rouse (Melody) and Bethany Hales; and six great-grandchildren.
Due to COVID-19 there will be a graveside service 2:00 p.m. Thursday at The Lakeside Chapel at Greenleaf Memorial Park with Rev. Kenneth Dixon officiating. Masks would be appreciated.
In lieu of flowers it is requested donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Shriners Children's Hospital.
Online condolences may be directed to www.pollockbest.com.




Published in Sun Journal from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
