Or Copy this URL to Share

COVE CITY - Robert Lee Smith Jr., 62, of Cove City, died June 9, 2020.

Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at 705 N. Main Street, Cove City, with burial at noon on Monday at White Cemetery, Cove City.

Viewing will be one hour before the service.

Arrangements by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Kinston.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store