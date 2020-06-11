Robert Smith
COVE CITY - Robert Lee Smith Jr., 62, of Cove City, died June 9, 2020.
Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at 705 N. Main Street, Cove City, with burial at noon on Monday at White Cemetery, Cove City.
Viewing will be one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Kinston.

Published in Sun Journal from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Trinity Memorial Funeral Home Inc
1276 Hwy 258 N
Kinston, NC 28504
(252) 523-2319
