MOREHEAD CITY – Robert Stanley Hakkila, 80, died Monday, January 13, 2020 at Croatan Village. He was born March 5, 1939 in Quincy, MA, son of the late Aarne and Louise Fiekers Hakkila.

He retired from WCVB television in Boston as engineer and audio man. He served in the US Navy, and was a member of Croatan Free Will Baptist Church, where he played the harmonica for several years. He loved bluegrass music and played the banjo and harmonica at many local venues, both in Newport and Hubert where he was known as "Banjo Bob." He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed his garden and his hummingbirds.

Surviving is his wife, Mary McClellan Hakkila; two sons, Timothy Kenneth Hakkila and Jeffrey Aarne Hakkila, both of Plymouth, MA; two daughters, Michele Boyd (Steve) of Virginia and Melissa Elaine Lowe (Jeff) of Louisville, KY; two sisters, Nancy Damon of MA and Carol Allen (Jim) of TN; eight grandchildren, Finley Lowe, Ainsley Lowe, Samantha Hakkila, Lillian Hakkila, Timothy Aarne Hakkila, Mary Elizabeth Hakkila, Cassandra Marie Hakkila (Danien Lawson), and Shane Joseph Hakkila; and two great-granddaughters, Kiristen and Keira.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Lillian; two sons, Robert Stanley Hakkila, Jr. and Scott Louis Hakkila; and his siblings, Dottie, Virginia, Donald and Kenneth.

A memorial service will be held 3:00 p.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Croatan Free Will Baptist Church with Rev. Harry Bryan officiating.

