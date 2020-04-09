Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Thomas Clark. View Sign Service Information Cotten Funeral Home 2201 Neuse Blvd New Bern , NC 28560 (252)-637-3181 Send Flowers Obituary

Robert Thomas Clark, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Bob served in the US Air Force. He was a Raleigh police officer. He worked as branch manager for a mailing company for 33 years. He then worked for a cable company overseeing business class computer operations. He was Guardian Ad Litem for Craven County. Bob volunteered at countless nursing homes bringing songs of the Lord he so dearly loved. Bob had a beautiful singing voice and was the minister of music at several churches. He taught Sunday School at First Baptist Church in New Bern and sang in the choir. He will be remembered for his silly, joking ways, easy laugh, and how much he loved his wife, Becky, who preceded him in death.

He is survived by his children Margaret Wethington and Robert Thomas Clark II; sister Nancy Isley and her husband David; brother Dan Clark and his wife Nancy; grandchildren Thomas Clark Wethington and his wife Cheyanne; Robert Thomas Clark III and Kaylee Elizabeth Crockett.

A celebration of Roberts Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Craven County Hospice.

Arrangements are by Cotten Funeral Home and Crematory.

