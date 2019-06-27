JACKSONVILLE - Robert Thomas Loehrs Sr., 67, died on Friday, June 21, 2019 at the New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington.
He is survived by: his wife, Virginia Mae Loehrs.
Visitation with the family will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 2-3 p.m. at Tar Landing Baptist Church, 3884 Richlands Highway, Jacksonville, with the memorial service beginning at 3 p.m. followed by military honors.
Arrangements are by Morgan Funeral Home, Inc. and Cremations, Jacksonville.
Published in Sun Journal from June 27 to June 28, 2019