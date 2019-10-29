NEW BERN - HMCS Robert W. "Doc" Smith, Sr., USN Ret. passed away Friday, October 25, 2019 at his home with his wife by his side. A native of Craven County, Rob loved his country and retired from the US Navy after 20+ years. He was awarded two Purple Hearts and was a member of The Military Order of the Purple Heart. Rob enjoyed his family, fishing, and traveling.
A celebration of Rob's life will be 2:00 PM, Friday, November 1, 2019 at Pollock~Best Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the services. Those wishing to offer words of hope and condolences may visit www.pollockbest.com. Memorials in Rob's name may be made to Broad Street Christian Church, 802 Broad St. New Bern, NC 28560.
Rob is survived by his loving wife, Wanda Banks Smith; daughter, Kelley Marie Baker, and husband Pat, of Fairfax, VA; son, Robert W. Smith, Jr., and wife Kathy of Vienna, VA; and his two step-sons, Chris Slade, of Pinehurst and Eric Slade, of Charlotte. He also leaves behind his five grandchildren, Patrick, Emma, Ryan, Lui, and Lily.
Published in Sun Journal from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019