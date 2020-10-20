Dearest Nita, Robin and Skip, What a wonderful, lovely human being was Bob. I have so many great memories of him and his terrific family. Bob tending the popcorn machine at the Turnage.....the hours you, Nita and Bob spent in raising funds for the restoration of the theater....the wonderful times in your lovely home...how proud you were in its restoration. Your contributions to Washington, N.C. are invaluable, but, trust me, they are greatly appreciated. Bob had the most warm ways about him....making you feel as though you were the most important person in the room. He will be sorely missed. Nita, I think of you and Bob often with love and gratitude in my heart. nannette

Nannette Smyre

Friend